Oh hey there, bored of normal blazers? We are bringing a fresh look to your wardrobe with our asymmetric blazer. This blazer is made in midweight organic linen fabric with round coconut buttons. Designed for a smart or casual look. Day or night, rock it at the office or at a fancy dinner. Designed in East London. Produced in Spain in a social workshop with the mission of integrating in the workforce people in risk of social exclusion, particularly women in the penitentiary system or other social services. FABRIC: 100% EUROPEAN LINEN THREAD: 100% GOTS CERTIFIED COTTON BUTTONS: 100% COCONUT SHELL INTERLINING: 100% BRUSHED COTTON, FORMALDEHYDE FREE BRAND LABEL: 100% LINEN OFFCUTS FROM OUR PRODUCTION CARE LABEL: 100% GOTS CERTIFIED COTTON TAGS: PLANTABLE PAPER TAG TIES: LINEN OR HEMP OFFCUTS FROM OUR PRODUCTION Care Instructions: Hand or machine wash at 30C Wash separately Iron mid temperature No bleach No Tumble Dry clean Women's Vegan Black Cotton The Asymmetric Blazer XS/S Trace Collective