This black jumpsuit is a true chameleon, perfect for weekends running errands or dressed up with a cute shoe and statement jewellery for a night out. A building block piece, this jumpsuit looks amazing paired with a moto or denim jacket and in black - dare we say - its a great option to choose when looking for your little black dress. The ruched front detail highlights the bust and creates some nice movement across the torso. We have carried this ruching detail across over the back as well so you have some space and definition in warmer weather. The exposed silver zipper adds a modern feel and extends all the way down the length of your spine making trips to the bathroom a breeze. The straight leg styling looks great with heels or bright white sneakers. A great buy this season! Colour: Black 55% Cupro, 45% Polyester Full Length Exposed Back Zipper Ruched Front Women's Vegan Black Exposed Zipper Jumpsuit Medium Hilary MacMillan