Reflexone's luxury sports bra with smart seaming, breathable vents under bust and back in enhanced sustainable fabric. Flattering, breathable and supportive, the B-confident sports bra in classic black promises style and comfort. This crop sports bra is made from Q-NOVA® fabric, which boasts excellent moisture control meaning that the skin stays fresh and dry! Care Wash me at 30° Air dry only, just lay me flat! (tumble drying creates 75% of the carbon footprint of a garment. Let's look after our plane). Turn the fabric inside out. Use an iron preheated to a low heat setting to remove any wrinkles. Q-NOVA® is an environmentally-sustainable nylon 6.6 fibre obtained from regenerated raw materials and which meets given traceability requirements. Production of this fabric aims to reduce CO2 emissions, consume less water and use renewable energy. Q-NOVA® is made for more than half by pre-consumption waste: these materials were unusable in any other way and would have been disposed of as external waste. Women's Vegan Black Fabric B-Confident Q-Nova® Regenerated Material Nylon Sports Bra Medium Reflexone