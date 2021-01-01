Drift away in comfort and luxury with Noelani dress. Made from soft black bamboo fabric that creates a beautiful draping effect. With its relaxed fit, rounded neck and a side split from the knee, this maxi dress is elegant and versatile. Can be perfectly styled according to your occasion. 95% Bamboo 5% Elastane Medium weight jersey fabric 240g/m2 Styling: Designed for a relaxed fit, however you can go a size down for more fitted style or up to wear it as a maxi dress. Care Instructions: Wash 30° Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Iron on low temperature Do not dry clean Wash and iron inside out Women's Vegan Black Fabric Noelani Maxi Dress- Large Coco & Kandy