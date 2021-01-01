The Sleeveless Trench is an elegant and versatile piece. Made of fine Italian fabric this piece is designed to blur the lines between dress, vest and layering item as its a beautiful transitional item; taking you from season to season. Wear it fully buttoned as a dress with a blouse, camisole or slip dress underneath. Layer it over a basic turtleneck and cord mini or pair with a fall boot and chunky sweater with denim. The elegant styling makes this ideal over a long sleeve dress for holiday or small family celebrations. The nod to trench coat design adds contemporary features, such as buttons beautifully covered in the same fabric, stylized rain flaps and soft belt closure. Pockets are functional for your essentials and the beautiful trench is fully lined. * For best fit guidance refer to our Size Chart in photos Self: 64% CA, 36% PL Dry Clean Only Women's Vegan Black Fabric Sleeveless Trench Dress Medium Hilary MacMillan