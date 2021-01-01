The perfect cropped hoodie features a ribbed collar insert, extended arm and waist ribbed hem, ribbed side gusset and an inside & outside arm seam for a fitted look. Eyelets and drawstrings are black. Pairs well with Leggings 001, Joggers 001, Skirt 001, Dress 001 and really anything you want. Designed and made ethically in Los Angeles. Model is 5'9", size 4 and wearing a size small. 100% Gabardine French Terry. Machine wash cold with like colors Tumble dry low with like colors Women's Vegan Black Hoodie 001 - Beige XL black white beige