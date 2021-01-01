This forest brown 1990 jacket is made of 100% vegan leather and is named after the 90s era both of Le SLAP co-founders were born. This is a truly one of their favourite pieces. It features notch lapels, a single-breasted button fastening, long sleeves, flap pockets and a removable belt. Make your waist look slimmer with a belt on and remove the belt to have a boxy shape. This 1990 jacket reminds us of Marlene Dietrich in the 1940s. And one should always strive to dress like Marlene Dietrich in the 1940s. We'll be wearing ours with matching eco leather pants to have a smart look or casual it down with a pair of straight leg jeans. 100% Vegan Leather Dry cleaning according to instructions on care label. Women's Vegan Brown Leather 1990 Forest Jacket With Belt Small Le SLAP