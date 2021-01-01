These are Bego Vegan Label's famous model of sandals made from pineapple leather (Pinatex) and recycled rubber. They are non-slip studded soles. The DREY sandals are the ultimate in comfort! Find in our product list our vegan protective and moisturizing balm for vegetal leather If needed, apply a thin layer of the protecting and moisturizing balm on the vegan leather by using a towel or a sponge Let it dry throughout the night. It will help to protect the vegan leather from bad weather conditions and stay hydrated Women's Vegan Black Leather Drey Sandal Shoes 7 UK Bego Vegan Label