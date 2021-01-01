Our Faux Leather Skirt doesn't sacrifice style for comfort. With an elastic backing and eco-friendly lining, this off-white skirt feels as good as putting your favourite pair of sweatpants on. We love the thick white fabric cording and beautiful hardware as this skirt serves as an elevated, elegant building block in your wardrobe. This piece can be styled casually as well as dressy with a beautiful heel, pump or classic white sneaker. This skirt highlights the waist and fits true to size. Length, mid calf. The Faux Leather Skirt is made from our newly developed Eco-Leather for Spring. DMF-Free waterborne 100% recycled back vegan leather. 100% Recycled Lining with GRS certification and OEKO-TEX 100 standard Dry or wipe clean. Colour is Off-White 100% PU DMF-Free waterborne 100% recycled back "leather" 100% Recycled Lining with GRS certification and OEKO-TEX 100 standard Silver Hardware & Signature Cord Drawstring Elastic Back Women's Vegan White Leather Faux Drawstring Skirt 4XL Hilary MacMillan