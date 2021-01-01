From hilary macmillan
Our Patch Pocket Shorts are the perfect marriage of comfort and style. The vegan leather is buttery soft like lambskin but 100% cruelty-free. These are high-waisted shorts with a belt closure, which makes for a great styling piece, we love them paired with our Faux Leather Shacket. Made from our newly developed Eco-Leather for Spring. Colour is Off-White, screens may make it appear darker than in reality This is our newly developed Eco-Leather for Spring. DMF-Free waterborne 100% recycled back vegan leather. 100% Recycled Lining with GRS certification and OEKO-TEX 100 standard Zipper Fly Closure & Belt Side Pocket & Patch Pockets Colour is Off-White, screens may make it appear darker than in reality Wipe Clean Women's Vegan White Leather Patch Pocket Shorts XS Hilary MacMillan