Our B-Relaxed loungewear range is designed for your comfort using 100% organic cotton we want you to feel good when wearing our eco-friendly products. We want you to look amazing! DESIGNED IN BRITAIN For our loungewear, we use GOTS Certified Organic Cotton which is sourced from partner manufacturers. Certified means that our product has been checked and verified for fairer trading conditions and opportunities for manufacturers in their countries to invest in their businesses and communities for a sustainable future. Taking care of me: Wash me at 30° Air dry only, just lay me flat! Tumble drying creates 75% of the carbon footprint of a garment. Let's look after our planet #helpourplanet Turn the fabric inside out. Use an iron preheated to a low heat setting to remove any wrinkles. Women's Vegan Natural Cotton B Relaxed Jogger Large Reflexone