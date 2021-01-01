Mira is a basic long sleeve top with a regular fit, broad, sporty cuffs and a small logo label in the left side seam. It is made from a 200gsm 55% hemp/45% organic cotton jersey which is very soft and wears comfortably on the skin. Mira is made in Portugal and dyed without hazardous chemicals. All labels are made from cotton instead of nylon and it comes packaged in paper instead of plastic. Machine wash at 30 degrees delicate cycle at low spin speed. Hang to dry. Women's Vegan Natural Cotton Má Hemp Wear - Mira Long Sleeve Top - Marine XL MÁ Hemp Wear