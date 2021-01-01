A cherished classic, we've re-imagined the bermuda shorts to give you the perfect comfort in a stylish silhouette. Made with organic linen with a luxurious feel, they feature a coconut shell buckle to give you the perfect fit. Designed in East London. Produced in Barcelona in a social workshop with the mission of integrating in the workforce people in risk of social exclusion, particularly women in the penitentiary system or other social services. Important: To make sure you order the right size, please have a look on our sizing. Transparency: Your impact when buying this product: 18.7 km of driving emissions avoided. 908.4 hours of bulb energy saved. 539.7 days of drinking water saved. FABRIC: 100% GOTS CERTIFIED LINEN THREAD: 100% GOTS CERTIFIED COTTON BELT BUCKLE: 100% COCONUT SHELL INTERLINING: 100% BRUSHED COTTON, FORMALDEHYDE FREE BRAND LABEL: 100% LINEN OFFCUTS FROM OUR PRODUCTION CARE LABEL: 100% GOTS CERTIFIED COTTON TAGS: PLANTABLE PAPER TAG TIES: LINEN OR HEMP OFFCUTS FROM OUR PRODUCTION Care Instructions: Hand or machine wash at 30C Wash separately Iron mid temperature No bleach No Tumble Dry clean Women's Vegan Natural Cotton The Linen Belted Shorts XXS/XS Trace Collective