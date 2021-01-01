The Patch Pocket Jogger is soft and billowy, perfect for warmer weather and easy wear. We love this jogger pant because it seamlessly goes from ultra casual all the way to dressy and. Blue or black, the high rise fit gives great coverage and we love that it features trouser styling with a zipper and button closure. Paired with the Ruched Keyhole Blouse or a classic white t-shirt, we bet you will get tons of wear once you see how well they pair with everything in your closet. The jogger features cargo pockets on the side panels and both an elastic waist and ankle cuff, giving that pulled in look to perfectly show off an open toe shoe. Made from Cupro, these pants are like butter. Colour: Black 55% Cupro, 45% Polyester Cargo Pockets Side Pockets Button and Zipper Closure Elastic Back Waistband Fit: Slim Imported Women's Vegan Black Patch Pocket Jogger XS Hilary MacMillan