Ally is as supportive as your oldest friend. This underwire bra with light padding keeps everything in place while remaining so light and soft you won't be flinging it off at the end of every day. The elegant plunging cut gives you your best cleavage ever, and the straps adjust easily for comfort. There's a triple hook closure in the back to ensure the best support. Made with sustainable lace and our super soft ribbed Jersey, Ally is the ideal T-shirt and sports bra. As always, we hate to rub you the wrong way, so you won't find any hangtags here. Jersey: 67% Tencel ® Lyocell 33% Cotton Lace: 90% Recycled Polyester 10% Elastane Hand wash cold Do not tumble dry Do not bleach Do not iron Women's Vegan Pink/Purple Cotton Ally Padded Bra 36C Semi/Romantic