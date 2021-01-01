Meet Cher who's quirky, cute, and a total 'betty'. Unapologetic in pink, Cher knows a classic when Cher sees one and lives by the facts, that a little [okay a lot of ] soft pink never hurt anyone. Our Cher trench is the update your coat closet needs, in a way that stays true to 'must have' classic trench style. Fabricated with 100% PU, this coat feels like buttery leather while being 100% cruelty-free in its finish. This coat will bead light rain, making it perfect for seasonal or transitional weather. The Cher comes with two belts, a feature that we feel gives you variety in closure; includes one wrap style belt and one buckle style belt. The coat comes fully lined, complete with rain flaps and pockets for keys, lipstick, phone, and more. Wipe or Dry Clean Self: 100% PU Lining: 100% Polyester Lining Imported Women's Vegan Pink Leather The Cher Trench Large Hilary MacMillan