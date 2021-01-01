Meet Elle who's loyal, witty, and persistent. Unafraid to offer an 'I object', Elle is equally unafraid of colour, always true to the idea that Elle wears the colour, the colour doesn't wear Elle! This bold pink trench is Our Elle trench is the update your coat closet needs, in a way that stays true to 'must have' classic trench style. Fabricated with 100% Vegan Leather, this coat feels like buttery luxury lambskin while being 100% cruelty-free in its finish. This coat will bead light rain, making it perfect for seasonal or transitional weather. The Billie comes with two belts, a feature that we feel gives you variety in closure; includes one wrap style belt and one buckle style belt. The coat comes fully lined complete, with rain flaps and pockets for keys, lipstick, phone, and more. Dry Clean or Wipe Clean Self: 100% PU Lining: 100% Polyester Lining Imported Covered Buttons Women's Vegan Pink Leather The Elle Trench Small Hilary MacMillan