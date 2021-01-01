A simplified, sophisticated and relaxed look for the summer, this Heather dress in earthy light pink colour is crafted from modal fabric giving it a superior softness. Ideal for the beach or all day long cruise in comfort and style. Fitted with an open crew neck, short sleeves and featuring a delicate seam through the middle of the back, makes this Heather Mini Dress a laidback wardrobe essential. 96% Lenzing™ Modal 4% Elastane Medium weight jersey fabric 240g/m2 Styling: Slightly fitted, can go a size up for more relaxed style. Care Instructions: Wash 30° Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Iron on low temperature Do not dry clean Wash inside out with similar colours. Iron inside out Women's Vegan Pink Modal Heather Dress- Medium Coco & Kandy