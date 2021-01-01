Noelani is a beautiful long maxi dress for spontaneous summer days with comfort and luxury all in one. Feminine and above-all timeless, it is made from a soft modal fabric in light earthy pink. The relaxed fit, rounded neck and a side split from the knee, makes this dress the perfect resort wear. 96% Lenzing™ Modal 4% Elastane Medium weight jersey fabric 240g/m2 Styling: Designed for a relaxed fit, however you can go a size down for more fitted style or size up as a maxi dress. Care Instructions: Wash 30° Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Iron on low temperature Do not dry clean Wash and iron inside out Women's Vegan Pink Modal Noelani Maxi Dress- Small Coco & Kandy