The Navy Blouse is made with 100% cupro, a sustainable and cruelty-free alternative to high-quality silk. This is our best selling blouse ever as comfortable and billowy construction is perfect for work and everyday life. This blouse is naturally dyed in Japan using re-purposed indigo flowers and the luxe peach skin texture of the fabric has fantastic weight. The blouse features a game-changing 3 button bust-line closure to tackle "the gap" at your bra line as well as allow you to customize the depth of your neckline. This blouse looks amazing worn with denim or tucked into a sharp pencil skirt. Join us on the journey towards better luxury in your wardrobe. 100% Cupro Imported Dry Clean Only Women's Vegan Navy Silk The Blouse XL Hilary MacMillan