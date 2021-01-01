These relaxed fit flare pants cinch the knee and showcases the leg. Laying nicely over any shoe these pants pull on so easily and feature slimming back pockets. Pair with the Cross Over Top to complete the look. The pieces are made from TENCEL™ - a sustainable fabric through fabrication and process. Even the tags are sustainable so you can feel great about your purchase. Every piece is designed, cut and fitted at our studio and made by local independent contractors and manufacturers in Toronto, Canada. Wash Cold, Delicate Cycle Wash with like colours Hang to Dry Women's Vegan Black Tencel Flared Lounge Pant Small Hilary MacMillan