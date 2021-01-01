Designed in New York and crafted in Italy, Athene is your luxurious casual loafer. Her soft, shiny velvet and sharp lines reveal a striking silhouette; finished like a gift, she is wrapped in a delicate knot. Velvets are back and fussier than ever so always keep them standing up to avoid matting or molting. Damp cloth recommended for loose dirt; Keep away from direct heat; Discouraged use of cleaning products. During travel always store in their given dust bag (wrapped in tissue paper is best). Women's Green Velvet Athene Verde Loafer Shoes 4 UK Sylth Virago