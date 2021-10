The Laura Coat was new to us last season so we had to bring it back this season for a winter version and now in a longer version. A gorgeous addition to any wardrobe to dress up a casual outfit or as cover up for your winter events. A beautiful swing shape with three quarter sleeves and standing collar with a hook and eye fastening. It comes in our gorgeous Navy Velvet. A real winner for the season. 100% Silk - Dry Clean Only Women's Navy Velvet Laura Coat XS Libelula