Royal Robbins Women's Venturelayer Fleece Hoodie - Large - Dark Olive

Features of the Royal Robbins Women's Venturelayer Fleece Hoodie Durable bluesign approved fabric treated with C0 DWR finish for water resistance Designed to layer over VentureLayer 200 Baselayer with staggered shoulder seams for increased comfort Built-in internal packing pocket for convenient packing 3-Piece hood for better Fit Drop in hand pockets Brushed fleece back for lightweight warmth Bluesign system sets and controls rigid standards for environmentally friendly and safe production Bluesign approved fabrics Are made with approved chemicals and raw materials that meet the Highest level of consumer safety and Are produced with minimum impact on people and the environment Fabric Details 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane