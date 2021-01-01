Inspired by the city of Cannes, this necklace is classic but so striking too. Green Amethyst sparkles like no other gemstone and catches the light whilst also picking up other colours around it. Green Amethyst oval Crystal Gemstones are set in polished 18ct Gold Vermeil (a thick layer of 18ct Yellow Gold on Sterling Silver). The oval Green Amethyst gemstones are then interspersed with small bright Crystal stones. Fastened with a lobster claw clasp and a pretty blue topaz hanging charm. Beautiful and so incredibly wearable. We love every piece of Auree Jewellery and each new owner has big responsibilities. It needs to be looked after carefully and considerately. Please promise us you will do that. This doesn't mean just stored away in a dusty box, they have great expectations for life and want to travel the world. It's over to you. Some helpful tips and hints to care for your necklace. No Baths: always take jewellery off before showering or bathing (they have their own washing ritual). Holidays: don't forget to pack them for exciting trips away. Safety first: When not being worn, ensure they're kept safely in their little pouch. No Sleep: try not to wear them in bed. It's the easiest way to snag a chain. Dry Skin: lotions, potions & scents are not their bag. Wear often: they're highly sociable & like to be shown off at all times. The Auree Jewellery Cleaning Ritual Sterling Silver: use a silver cloth or polish wadding (not silver dip) Gold: use warm water and a soft cloth Gemstones: use warm water and a soft cloth & ensure they dry completely Pearls: these are very soft & need special care. Use warm soapy water (pure soap only) & ensure they dry completely before wearing again. Women's Green Gold Vermeil Cannes Amethyst & Necklace Auree Jewellery