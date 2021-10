Features of the Indyeva Women's Vieno III Pant Elastic waistband Waist drawstring adjustment Hand pockets Rib knit at inseam and cuffs Woven stretch patched pocket with invisible zipper Laser cut detail Reflective logo Fiber mix allows the humidity of the body to be quickly absorbed and evacuated 4-Way stretch fabric Wicks and disperses moisture quickly UVA and UVB protection Superior comfort with soft and natural feel Fabric Details 88% Polyester, 12% Lyocell,