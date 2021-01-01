Womens Vintage 2005 Rockin Sine 17th Birthday Women 17 Years Old Tank Top

Rockin' Since 2005 - 17 years of Being Awesome. Make a cool gift for your mom, mother, mommy, mama, aunt, auntie, grandpa, grandparent or friends who are turning 17. Celebrate your special 17th birthday and make party more funny. Perfect gift for Christmas, Halloween, Birthday Party.2005 vintage shirt for women, 17th birthday shirt, best of 2005, 80s retro womens shirt 2005 since 2005 shirt, born in 2005 women shirt, happy 17th birthday gift idea for women, mom, grandma, aunt. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem