Seafolly Women's Vintage Halter One Piece Swimsuit with Low Back, Seaside Soiree Black, 6

Classic shape and a vintage inspired look. Soft neck tie, removable cups and a low scoop back. Low legline, full coverage. Clean Lines & Classic Details For An Effortless Resort To Beach Look. Wherever Your Vacation Takes You, From Tropical Beach To Pool Side Resort, This Stunning Seafolly Piece Creates A Head To Toe Effortlessly Chic Look. Search Amazon For "Seafolly Seaside Soiree" For More From This Collection Click on Seafolly Logo Above For More From Our Full Collection of Swimwear, Cover Ups and Kids Swimwear Sizing is listed in US sizes. Please refer to size chart for size details. If in between sizes, go up one size.