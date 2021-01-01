Womens Vintage Just A Girl Who Loves Scuba Diving Certified Flag Raglan Baseball Tee

Perfect for the woman who loves to scuba dive in exotic waters & explore the depths of the oceans. Great for women who enjoy sports, diving excursions & deep sea scuba exploration. Fun for divers who enjoy the thrill of takeoff, entry and swimming Great Christmas or Hanukkah gift, birthday present, or Mother's Day gift for your Mom, sister, wife, girlfriend, niece, friend, co-worker or classmate. It would be fun to wear on a scuba diving trip, on vacation, or to a party. Features a cool graphic Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem