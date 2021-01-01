Womens Vintage My Ability To Remember Song Lyrics From The 80's Tee V-Neck T-Shirt

Comedy tee states, My Ability To Remember Song Lyrics From The 80s Far Exceeds My Ability To Remember Why I Walked Into This Room. Great gift For Old People Mom and Dad. Funny forgetful tee. Old People Problems. Memory loss with age. Silly senior tee This tee makes a great gift for Christmas, birthday, anniversary, retirement party, or for anyone who is a child of the 80s. For 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, and 1989 graduates. 80s Music Rocks! Great for children of the 70s too Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem