Womens Vintage Perfectly Aged Since 1979 Classic 42nd Birthday V-Neck T-Shirt

A 1979 birthday design featuring a Vintage graphic that has been faded and distressed for a worn-in look. Classic Vintage clothing. All Original Parts. One Of A Kind. Limited Edition! Well oiled machine. Legendary Power. High Performance. Vintage. Aged Perfectly. Perfection. The Year Legends Are Born! Years of experience being awesome. Proud to be Made with All Original Parts (Mostly) Great for Fathers Day, Mothers Day, Anniversaries and holidays! Funny adult humor birthday design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem