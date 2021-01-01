Womens Vintage Retro I Read Banned Books V-Neck T-Shirt

If you love expressing your uniqueness, this I Read Banned Books t-shirt is for you. With a vintage, retro-themed design inspired by the iconic fashions of the 60s and 70s, this tee is sure to keep you looking stylish for decades to come This retro funny t-shirt is perfect for people who appreciate a good fashion throwback. Click the brand name "Catch Some Rays" to view similar designs. We offer a wide variety of vintage-inspired tees so you can feel both comfortable and stylish Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem