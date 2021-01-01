Vogue Eyewear Women's VO4149S Metal Cat Eye Sunglasses, Black Pale Gold/Grey Gradient, 39 mm

100% UV protection: Vogue sunglasses lenses are coated with 100% uv protection to protect your eyes from all harmful UV rays vo4149s Cat eye METAL sunglasses: These Vogue women's sunglasses feature an oversized cat-eye shaped Shield frame in black and pale gold with grey gradient lenses and adjustable nose pads Case & cleaning cloth included: Each pair of Vogue sunglasses come with a Cleaning cloth and case to clean and protect your sunglasses from scratches and damage Visit the Vogue brand shop: Click on Vogue above the product title to view the entire Vogue sunglass assortment