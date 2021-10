Rise above your worries this season with the stylish new Voss Fluffy Quad Sandal from Dr. Martens! These platform sandals feature smooth Hydroleather upper straps with adjustable heart-shaped buckle fasteners for a customized fit, faux fur accents, Goodyear® welt construction, and signature air-cushioned slip-, oil- and abrasion-resistant PVC outsole for durability and traction. ORDER IN YOUR NORMAL US SIZES