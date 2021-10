Nike's heritage Waffle Trainer takes a step back as it sprints forward in a street sneaker that pairs modern innovations with a raw DIY aesthetic. Glossy heel clips, breezy mesh and a biometrically angled tongue balance zigzag stitching and unfinished edges to keep the sneakerhead vibe inside the lanes and outside the lines. Style Name: Nike Waffle One Sneaker (Women). Style Number: 6187477.