Blush & Pink 'So Much More Explore' Leather Wallet. Take your essentials along during errands and outings in this zip wallet's numerous card slots. Its adorable dog graphic and inspiring message provides charming style. Full graphic text: There's so much more to explore.4.1'' W x 3.1'' H x 0.4'' DZip closureLeatherTwo compartmentsInterior: standard wallet pocketsImported