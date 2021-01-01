The North Face Women's Wander LS Top - Medium - TNF Medium Grey Heather

The North Face Women's Wander LS Top is a moisture-wicking long sleeve for wandering off the beaten path. Find a trail new or old and explore through nature a bit further. FlashDry Technology allows it to dry fast when you're sweating in the sun, so you remain cool and comfortable during the adventure. It's lightweight and offers UPF 50 protection from the sun so you won't get burnt along the way. Features of The North Face Women's Wander Long Sleeve Top Lightweight jersey-knit fabric for breathability Recycled body fabric has an ultra-soft, natural hand feel FlashDry keeps you cool and dry Shaped hem Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) 50 Heat transfer logo on left chest and back-right shoulder Fabric Details Solid: 96% Recycled Polyester, 4% Elastane-knit jersey with FlashDry Heather: 47% Recycled Polyester, 47% Polyester, 6% Elastane-knit jersey with FlashDry-XD