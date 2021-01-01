From vince

Vince Women's Warren Slip On Platform Sneaker, Black, 11 Medium US

$165.00 on sale
($195.00 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Slip-on style with elastic side goring Padded insole 40mm platform Padded insole Padded insole

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com