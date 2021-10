White & Goldtone Heart Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch. Crafted from a durable stainless steel design, this lustrous time piece fits snugly with a jewelry clasp closure and will help add some shimmer and shine to your outfits. Case: 30 mm diameterBracelet: 9 mm W x 8.5 LBuckle closureCase and bezel: alloyCase back: stainless steelBracelet: alloyJapanese quartz movementMoisture- and dust-resistantAnalog displayPush-pull crown5-year limited warranty (contact customer service for details)Imported