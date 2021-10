White & Goldtone Nolita Bracelet Watch. This shining bracelet watch styles your ensemble fashion and function all in one, courtesy of its chic stick and numeral indexes and classic sunray dial.Case: 34 mmBracelet: 5 mm x 175 mmFold-over claspCase and bracelet: stainless steelQuartz movementAnalog displayPush-pull crownWater-resistant to 5 ATMInternational 2 year limited warranty (contact customer service for details)Made in Japan