Gray & Mother-Of-Pearl Metro Leather-Strap Watch. Upgrade your collection of functional accessories with the timeless style of this stainless steel watch crafted with a leather strap and mother-of-pearl dial. Case: 34 mm diameter6.89'' inner circumferenceBuckle closureCase: stainless steelDial: mother-of-pearlStrap: leatherQuartz movementAnalog displayWater-resistant to 3 ATM (100 feet)Two-year limited warrantyMade in Japan