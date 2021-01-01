From christian van sant

Christian Van Sant Women's Watches Brown - Ivory & Brown Granite Watch

$59.99 on sale
($295.00 save 80%)
In stock
Buy at zulily

Description

Ivory & Brown Granite Watch. Practice punctuality in style with this beautiful designer watch from Christian Van Sant. Boasting a classic design with a scratch-resistant mineral cover and chic granite look, this elegant watch is perfectly posh. Case: 37 mm wideBracelet: 19 mm W x 7'' inner circumferenceFold-over claspCase: alloy / plasticBracelet: plasticCover: scratch-resistant mineralQuartz movementAnalog displayWater-resistant up to 3 ATM (100 feet)1-year limited warranty (contact customer service for details)Imported

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com