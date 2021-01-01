Sophie and Freda Women's Watches Rose - Pink Mother-of-Pearl & Rose Goldtone Raleigh Bracelet Watch With Swarovski Crystals

Pink Mother-of-Pearl & Rose Goldtone Raleigh Bracelet Watch With Swarovski Crystals. Stay on schedule with this gleaming rose goldtone bracelet watch designed with a bold face boasting a delicate mother-of-pearl floral accent and dazzling with Swarovski crystals for a sophisticated feminine flair.Case: 32 mm diameterBracelet: 12 mm W x 8.25'' LFold-over claspCase: polished alloyBracelet: rose goldtone stainless steelDial: mother-of-pearl / Swarovski crystalJapanese and quartz movementAnalog displaySingle time zoneWater-resistant to 3 ATM1-year limited warrantyMade in Japan