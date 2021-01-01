Callaway Women's Waterproof Golf Pants, XL, Blue

Stay dry when the weather turns in the Callaway Women’s Waterproof Golf Pants. Stretch fabric with interwoven layers of spandex allow for a maximum range of motion while the elastic waistband and snap front closure provide a secure fit in wet conditions. Technology Waterproof fabric keeps out water completely Design Details Stretch fabric features interwoven layers of spandex to ensure a maximum range of motion Soft fabric finish enhances comfort with a smooth feel Breathable fabric allows air to move through freely Zippered front pockets Adjustable zippered leg hems Snap front closure for easy on and off Elastic waistband for a secure fit