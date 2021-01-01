From sloggers

Sloggers Women's Waterproof Rain and Garden Boot with Comfort Insole, Flower Power, Size 11, Style 5016FP11

$38.88
In stock
Description

Includes Sloggers' exclusive "All-Day-Comfort insole for maximum comfort Heavy-duty lug tread for excellent traction Fit info: Whole sizes only. Fits true to size. Half sizes order up. For a perfect fit, search for the Sloggers Half Sizer insole (style 330BK, ASIN B000KMA9X6). Height: 10. 5" Circumference: 15" Hose off or wipe with wet cloth. Removable insole, soak and air dry to clean. For replacement insoles order direct from Sloggers. Made in USA from 100% recyclable material. Non latex. Vegan friendly

