Includes Sloggers' Exclusive "All-Day-Comfort Insole For Maximum Comfort Heavy-Duty Lug Tread For Excellent Traction Fit Info: Whole Sizes Only; Fits True To Size; Half Sizes Order Up; For A Perfect Fit, Search For The Sloggers Half Sizer Insole (Style 330Bk, Asin B000Kma9X6); Height: 10; 5" Circumference: 15" Hose Off Or Wipe With Wet Cloth; Removable Insole, Soak And Air Dry To Clean; For Replacement Insoles Order Direct From Sloggers.