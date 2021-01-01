Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe, Dark Shadow, 8 D US

The Wave Rider 23's Mizuno Wave cushioning technology provides ultra soft comfort in a super secure fit Lightweight and breathable mesh upper offers controlled temperatures and top unwavering performance Wave Rider 23 features a dual compound midsole using U4ic and U4icX technologies for unrivalled responsiveness and exhilarating runs This neutral favorite works best for slight underpronation all the way to very slight overpronation. For moderate overpronation the Wave Horizon 3 or Wave Inspire 15 would be best.