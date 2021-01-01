Women's Chaco Wayfarer Leather Strappy Sandal

The Chaco Wayfarer Leather Strappy Sandal is equally suited for far-flung travels and hometown adventures. This strappy sandal features the ChacoGrip™ rubber outsole and signature LUVSEAT™ footbed for arch support and cushioning. Features and Benefits Women-specific LUVSEAT™ polyurethane midsole provides all-day comfort and contoured arch support Cushioned insole Antimicrobial and odor-controlling properties Traction on the toe provides excellent uphill and downhill grip Lug design provides footing on both dry and slippery surfaces LUVSEAT™ polyurethane insole Suede footbed Antique-finish metal buckle