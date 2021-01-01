FootJoy Women's WeatherSof Golf Glove - Prior Generation, Right Hand, L Regular

Take performance and feel to new heights while wearing FootJoy WeatherSof Golf Gloves. Taction2® advanced performance leather pairs with premium Cabretta leather to increase feel, durability and flexibility in key stress areas. Breathable PowerNet™ mesh on the fingers and knuckles delivers cool comfort and flexibility. FiberSof™ microfiber along the fingers further elevates fit, grip security and range of motion through the swing. FEATURES: Engineered to combine revolutionary performance with maximum durability Taction2® advanced performance leather increases feel, durability and flexibility in key stress areas Breathable, elasticized PowerNet™ mesh on fingers/knuckles creates cool comfort and flexibility FiberSof™ microfiber along fingers blends seamlessly to offer an extraordinary fit and secure grip Premium Cabretta leather located on the thumb and palm patch for even greater durability 3-Directional ComforTab™ comfortably adjusts for a secure, reliable fit and feel Comfortable wrist elastic maximizes range of motion through the swing Ball marker located on the wrist for added convenience