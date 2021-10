High cowl neck dress with a full skirt. This dress comes with an Adjustable Holster cross over the belt with side pockets that can carry your money and phone and lipstick for a day or night out. The bak of the dress is a red camo adding contrast to the dress which adds some edgy detail The neck has a small belt to adjust how tight the neck could be. Dry Clean or Handwash Women's Black West Side Dress Medium DANEH